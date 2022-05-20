Burnley boss Mike Jackson assesses injury situation ahead of final day relegation scrap

The Burnley-born forward has missed the last four games with a hamstring problem aggravated in the warm-up ahead of the win at Watford, and is fighting to be fit for Sunday, when the Clarets need to match or better Leeds’ result at Brentford to secure survival.

However, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all expected to again sit out the game, along with long-term absentees Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra.

Interim boss Mike Jackson explained: "Jay has been with the physios today, out on the grass, and he's stepping up, I think that's probably a 50/50 at this moment in time.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Jay Rodriguez of Burnley applauds fans after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Burnley at London Stadium on April 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"Jay's probably got the best chance out of the lads that are injured at this moment, Vyds is in today, Ash again, supporting the group, but Jay probably has the most chance.”