Burnley boss Mike Jackson assesses injury situation ahead of final day relegation scrap

The Burnley-born forward has missed the last four games with a hamstring problem aggravated in the warm-up ahead of the win at Watford, and is fighting to be fit for Sunday, when the Clarets need to match or better Leeds’ result at Brentford to secure survival.
However, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all expected to again sit out the game, along with long-term absentees Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra.
Interim boss Mike Jackson explained: "Jay has been with the physios today, out on the grass, and he's stepping up, I think that's probably a 50/50 at this moment in time.
"Jay's probably got the best chance out of the lads that are injured at this moment, Vyds is in today, Ash again, supporting the group, but Jay probably has the most chance.”
James Tarkowski returned to skipper the side at Aston Villa on Thursday night after suffering a hamstring problem at home to the Villans a fortnight ago, and suffered no ill effects: "Tarky came through okay, he feels fine, just a day of recovery, rest, food and get ready to go.”