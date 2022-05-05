Burnley boss Jackson issues injury update ahead of Aston Villa clash
Forwards Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet remain doubtful for Saturday’s home clash with Aston Villa.
By Chris Boden
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 3:30 pm
But Erik Pieters is back in contention after a knee problem, while captain Ben Mee continues to make progress after a hairline fracture of the fibula.
Cornet has missed the last two games with a niggly knee, while Rodriguez was forced out of the win at Watford on Saturday after aggravating a hamstring issue in the warm-up.
And interim boss Michael Jackson discussed their chances of making the squad: “At this moment in time, Jay Rod is still feeling his hamstring a bit, so we’ll have a look at him, Ben is back on the grass doing a bit more running, Ash (Westwood) has been in and around the lads helping out after his operation – it’s good to have him around the place, Erik is back on the grass looking really good, trained all week, so that’s a big positive for us, and Maxi has been out on the grass with us today (Thursday), so some really good positives.”
Burnley's Ivorian defender Maxwel Cornet (R) speaks with Burnley's Interim manager Mike Jackson (L) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 21, 2022.
Asked whether Pieters will be available and Rodriguez and Cornet have a chance, Jackson added: “Yeah, that’s where we’re at at this moment in time, we’ll see how things respond over night, and discuss what we think tomorrow.”