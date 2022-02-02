Burnley-born striker matches Liverpool legend John Aldridge's haul nearly 40 years later!

The 25-year-old Burnley-born forward had only scored 13 goals throughout his entire career before his switch to South Wales just over a year ago.

The League 2 Player of the Month for October and November had scored in brief spells with Blackpool, Bristol Rovers, Bury and Plymouth Argyle, but his move to Rodney Parade has been the making of him.

Telford, the division's leading scorer, three ahead of Forest Green Rovers' Jamille Matt having played less games, reached the milestone when netting both goals in a 2-1 win over Barrow at the weekend.

Dominic Telford of Plymouth Argyle is fouled by John Egan of Sheffield United during The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Sheffield United and Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane on January 23, 2021 in Sheffield, England.

The free-scoring striker, a promotion winner with the Shakers in 2019, opened the scoring with a close-range header after just 94 seconds and then doubled the advantage 10 minutes later when curling an effort beyond Paul Farman from the right hand side of the penalty area.

Telford, dubbed 'the Best on Earth' by Exiles fans, said: "I try not to sit back and reflect on what I have done personally but I might do tonight!

“Then it’s game by game and I will keep ticking them off, at the end of the season I will hopefully look back on a successful one and we’ve got a long way to go yet.

“Any striker is greedy for more. A lot of people set a benchmark of 20 goals but there is a lot more football to play."