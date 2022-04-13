Burnley-born striker Jay Rodriguez refusing to lose hope as his boyhood club battles for Premier League survival

The 32-year-old forward, who has scored 62 goals for his hometown team in 233 appearances over two spells, is refusing to lose hope.

Rodriguez suffered relegation to the Championship with West Bromwich Albion in 2018 as the Baggies finished bottom of the pile.

They were joined in the bottom three by Stoke City and Swansea City, who haven't returned to the top flight since.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Kenny McLean of Norwich City shoots whilst under pressure from Jay Rodriguez of Burnley during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

"Until it's mathematically impossible to get out of it there's always a chance," said Rodriguez. "The group still believes and we'll take any chance that we get. You take hits in this league, we've taken a few, but we've always bounced back. The big thing is confidence and momentum so hopefully we can start generating that.

"Anything we can take in the remaining games we need to grab with both hands. It's really important that we keep pushing."

The ex-Barrowford Celtic goal-scorer — one of the golden nuggets to be mined from the Clarets' academy system — has been through it all with Burnley.

From supporter, to ball boy and signing his first professional papers, to then making his debut, scoring his first goal, featuring in a play-off final at Wembley and landing the club's Player of the Year accolade. He's experienced success across the spectrum.

Burnley's English striker Jay Rodriguez (L) vies with Everton's English defender Mason Holgate (R) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 6, 2022.

And keeping Burnley in the Premier League would be right up there with his decorated list of achievements. "It would be massive, it would be huge," he declared.

"Keeping Burnley in the Premier League is obviously the main focus. It would be massive to the group of lads that we've got here, we know how important it is. It's down to us, we've got to stay focussed and take each game as it comes.