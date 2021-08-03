Burnley beat Newcastle United in pre-season friendly at Turf Moor

The striker netted for the fourth time in pre-season as the Clarets beat Newcastle United in a behind-closed-doors fixture at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side — who had previously beaten Salford City, Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Blackpool and Tranmere Rovers — will round off their pre-season preparations with a home game against La Liga outfit Cadiz on Saturday.

Speaking at Prenton Park, the 32-year-old goalscorer said: "It's nice to be back and have the fans there," he said. "We're just getting used to being back out on the pitch and playing against opposition.

Jay Rodriguez of Burnley runs with the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on July 27, 2021 in Blackpool, England.

"We've had a tough couple of weeks to find our feet and improve our fitness so we've just got to keep working hard.

"You always want to get off the mark as soon as you can. It's all about what you do on the training field and hopefully that translates into the games.