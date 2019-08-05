Burnley and Norwich eye La Liga ace, Liverpool keen on free agent, Manchester City near £32m deal, Aston Villa eye right-back - updates on Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are set to sign Amiens defender Emil Krafth after he missed the French side’s friendly with Leganes at the weekend. (Courier Picard)

The Magpies have ended their interest in Andy Carroll after Steve Bruce confirmed he has plans to keep Dwight Gayle on Tyneside. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have agreed to sign Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic for either £15m or be used in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have identified Southampton's Alex McCarthy and free agent Adrian, formerly of West Ham, as replacements for Simon Mignolet. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are all keen on signing Franck Kessie from AC Milan before Thursday's deadline, who is available for £37m. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham Hotspur are confident of securing Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon by including Josh Onomah in a potential £30m deal. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are set to sign Juventus defender Joao Cancelo for £32m with Danilo heading in the opposite direction. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa and Newcastle are weighing up a bid for Rangers right James Tavernier. The right-back was sold by Newcastle in 2014. (Football Insider)

Everton have saw a £32m bid turned down by Watford for midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. (RMC Sport)

Former Cardiff City loanee Victor Camarasa is set to join Crystal Palace on loan before completing a £13.7m permament move next season. (Independent)

Gary Cahill could join Camarasa at Selhurst Park with the free agent defender ready to agree a contract worth £75,000-a-week. (The Sun)

Leicester City are deciding between Burnley's James Tarkowski and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake to replace Old Trafford-bound Harry Maguire. (Sky Sports)

Burnley, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion are set to battle it out to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate before Thursday's transfer deadline. (The Sun)

Sheffield United have also submitted an enquiry for Arsenal defender Callum Chambers. (Daily Mirror)

Sean Dyche's Clarets are said to be interested in Sevilla defender Joris Gnagnon while Norwich are also keen on the latter and Ibrahim Amadou. (Estadio Deportivo via Inside Futbol)

Brighton and Hove Albion have approached Chelsea over taking midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan for the 2019/20 season. (Daily Mail)

The Seagulls are set to fend over competition for Brentford Neal Maupay, with the striker set to join the next 24 hours for a club-record fee. (The Argus)