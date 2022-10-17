Burnley and Blackpool stars dominate the Championship Team of the Week

Goals from Vitinho, Anass Zaroury and a Jay Rodriguez double inflicted the damage on The Jacks at Turf Moor to secure back-to-back league victories for Vincent Kompany’s Clarets.

They were helped on their way to the division’s summit by Blackpool, who held previous leaders Sheffield United in a six-goal thriller at Bramall Lane.

The Seasiders were trailing by two goals after 24 minutes, as James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye netted for the Blades, but Michael Appleton’s men restored parity before the break courtesy of a Jerry Yates brace.

The visitors turned the game on its head early in the second half through Kenny Dougall, but chaos ensued in the dying stages as Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson each saw red in the space of three minutes before Burnley-born Oliver Norwood equalised.

United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Shayne Lavery were then dismissed in the aftermath as the points were shared in a fiery “Roses rivalry” in South Yorkshire.

Here’s the Football League Paper’s team of the week, set up in a 4-3-3 formation, and led by Premier League Hall of Famer and Manchester City legend Kompany.

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Alex Palmer (GK) PRESTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Alex Palmer of West Bromwich Albion reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on October 05, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Vitinho (RB) Burnley's Vitinho The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Swansea City - Saturday 15th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

3. Tom Lockyer (CB) Blackburn Rovers' George Hirst competing with Luton Town's Tom Lockyer (left) The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers - Saturday 17th September 2022 - Kenilworth Road - Luton Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

4. Kyle McFadzean (CB) BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Tommy Conway of Bristol City challenges Kyle McFadzean of Coventry City during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Coventry City and Bristol City at Pirelli Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales