Burnley and Blackpool stars dominate the Championship Team of the Week
Burnley climbed to the top of the Championship at the weekend after condemning Swansea City to their heaviest defeat of the campaign so far.
Goals from Vitinho, Anass Zaroury and a Jay Rodriguez double inflicted the damage on The Jacks at Turf Moor to secure back-to-back league victories for Vincent Kompany’s Clarets.
They were helped on their way to the division’s summit by Blackpool, who held previous leaders Sheffield United in a six-goal thriller at Bramall Lane.
The Seasiders were trailing by two goals after 24 minutes, as James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye netted for the Blades, but Michael Appleton’s men restored parity before the break courtesy of a Jerry Yates brace.
The visitors turned the game on its head early in the second half through Kenny Dougall, but chaos ensued in the dying stages as Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson each saw red in the space of three minutes before Burnley-born Oliver Norwood equalised.
United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Shayne Lavery were then dismissed in the aftermath as the points were shared in a fiery “Roses rivalry” in South Yorkshire.
Here’s the Football League Paper’s team of the week, set up in a 4-3-3 formation, and led by Premier League Hall of Famer and Manchester City legend Kompany.