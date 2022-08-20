Burnley and Blackpool fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of Lancashire derby
Burnley and Blackpool fans were out in force ahead of the Championship derby at Turf Moor.
By Dan Black
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 3:17 pm
Rival supporters littered the streets and enjoyed a drink together in the sun at Burnley Cricket Club ahead of kick-off.
This was the first meeting between the two sides since April 2014 when Michael Kightly netted the only goal of the game at Bloomfield Road.
