News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Lancashire Derby with Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley and Blackpool fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of Lancashire derby

Burnley and Blackpool fans were out in force ahead of the Championship derby at Turf Moor.

By Dan Black
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 3:17 pm

Rival supporters littered the streets and enjoyed a drink together in the sun at Burnley Cricket Club ahead of kick-off.

This was the first meeting between the two sides since April 2014 when Michael Kightly netted the only goal of the game at Bloomfield Road.

Were you pictured by our photographer?

1. 1

Blackpool fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the fixture with Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Lancashire Derby with Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. 3

Blackpool fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the fixture with Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Lancashire Derby with Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
BurnleyBlackpoolLancashireTurf Moor
Next Page
Page 1 of 6