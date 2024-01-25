Intrigued, the football experts at Ticketgum scoured the wage data for each Premier League player and compared with their performance in the the Premier League 23/24 season to determine which players are contributing the most and least value to their teams.

Scoring an impressive 8.45/10, Luton Town has the best value for money players. The entire squad collectively earns £19,240,000 annually, nearly equivalent to the individual salary of Man City’s Erling Haaland at £19,500,000.

Crowned the biggest overspenders on transfer fees, Manchester United (4.96/10) rounds off the bottom two spots alongside Manchester City (4.67/10).

*The final value for money score is calculated based on each player’s salary, time played, and contributions in their respective positions, and finally applying an average percentrank across all players of the same club to obtain a team score.

1 . 20th: Man City - 4.67 value for money score Best value for money player: Oscar Bobb Worst value for money player: John Stones

2 . 19th: Man Utd - 4.96 Best value for money player: Facundo Pellestri Worst value for money player: Mason Mount

3 . 18th: Arsenal - 5.04 Best value for money player: Fabio Vieira Worst value for money player: William Saliba