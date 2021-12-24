Burnley among favourites to land £15m international midfielder, Chelsea chase Netherlands ace

As things stand, the Clarets are 18th in the Premier League table, but could use 17th place Watford's postponed game to their advantage and leapfrog them with a win over the Toffees.

The last time Burnley played Everton, back in September, Sean Dyche's side took the lead in the 53rd minute via a Ben Mee goal, only for the hosts to net three times in the space of just six minutes to blow away their opponents.

Meanwhile, former footballer Glen Johnson has been discussing the prospect of West Ham United signing James Tarkowski from Burnley, and said: “Yeah, possibly. Tarkowski’s a solid player. He’s not going to set the world alight or do anything to surprise us.

“He’s a good lad because you don’t hang around Burnley unless you are one and I think he’d settle in well at West Ham. But whether it’s Tarkowski or someone else, West Ham definitely need to get someone in.

“If they struck a deal with him, they could do something similar as they did with Craig Dawson. It’s a similar situation. Dawson’s a hard-working pro and he’s come there and he’s been a good signing. And as long as West Ham can get Tarkowski for similarly sensible money, then I think they should.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the top tier sides gear up for the Boxing Day action this weekend:

1. Palace back in the hunt for Roma outcast Crystal Palace are said to have reignited their interest in Roma striker Borja Mayoral. The 24-year-old, who is currently on loan from Real Madrid, has been frozen out of the side by Jose Mourinho, and could join Palace on a permanent deal worth £12.7m. (Sport Witness)

2. Race for Nketiah intensifies Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Ham have all been credited with an interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The former Leeds United loanee will see his contract expire in the summer, and looks likely to leave the Gunners to play first team football regularly. (Daily Mail)

3. Andone set for Brighton return Brighton & Hove Albion striker Florin Andone look set to return to the club in January, after a tricky loan spell with Cadiz. He's barely featured for the Spanish side, who are currently 19th in La Liga. (Sport Witness)

4. Magpies backed to land Ramsey Reports from Italy have touted Newcastle United as the "most likely destination" for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey. The ex-Arsenal midfielder is said to fit the profile of the Magpies apparent desire to bring in some "big names" in January. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)