Burnley among favourites to land £15m international midfielder, Chelsea chase Netherlands ace

As things stand, the Clarets are 18th in the Premier League table, but could use 17th place Watford's postponed game to their advantage and leapfrog them with a win over the Toffees.
The last time Burnley played Everton, back in September, Sean Dyche's side took the lead in the 53rd minute via a Ben Mee goal, only for the hosts to net three times in the space of just six minutes to blow away their opponents.
Meanwhile, former footballer Glen Johnson has been discussing the prospect of West Ham United signing James Tarkowski from Burnley, and said: “Yeah, possibly. Tarkowski’s a solid player. He’s not going to set the world alight or do anything to surprise us.
“He’s a good lad because you don’t hang around Burnley unless you are one and I think he’d settle in well at West Ham. But whether it’s Tarkowski or someone else, West Ham definitely need to get someone in.
“If they struck a deal with him, they could do something similar as they did with Craig Dawson. It’s a similar situation. Dawson’s a hard-working pro and he’s come there and he’s been a good signing. And as long as West Ham can get Tarkowski for similarly sensible money, then I think they should.”
