Burnley 3, Blackpool 3: Chris Boden’s thoughts as victory proves elusive again

That is going to be the watchword at Turf Moor for the foreseeable future, as a dozen players integrate into the club, learning new boss Vincent Kompany’s ethos.

The supporters, used to a more direct brand of football under Sean Dyche, are also having to adapt, to give this young group time to develop and grow.

It is going to be frustrating at times - and certainly is at the moment, on the back of four games without a win, and three-successive home draws.

Throwing away a two-goal lead and two points in the first of six Lancashire derbies this season isn’t the best way to endear yourself to supporters.

But the Clarets fans are ‘trusting the process’ in the main, at the genesis of a new, exciting period for the club.

The big change in the way Kompany wants to play is of building from the back, starting with the goalkeeper, which is extremely risky and difficult to execute, but can create space and numerical superiority in areas of the pitch.

The possibility of occasionally gifting the opposition goals via that strategy of possession football is something else that will take time to adjust to, with Aro Muric’s almost nonchalant passing a far cry from what has come before - albeit a period where Burnley have arguably been blessed with some of the best keepers in their history.

Muric will give some fans kittens, but when it comes off, the Clarets find the gaps, and he has ultimately instigated many of the side’s attacking moves.

There have also been a few moans and groans when a forward passing option hasn’t been immediately taken, against a well-organised high press, with Kompany’s players comfortable passing backwards or recycling the ball until the spaces appear.

People want to see high octane front-foot football, the beautiful game, especially after watching a very pragmatic team for so long.

But, while we have seen much of that - with some thrilling, incisive football at times - three points have been elusive as the players learn on the job in terms of game management, and finding a way to win.

The Clarets found spaces time and again against Blackpool in the first half.

All we felt was missing in recent performances was Burnley taking the lead - but, after storming into a two-goal advantage, they handed Blackpool a way back into the game they hadn’t looked like creating themselves.

After responding by regaining their cushion, the Clarets simply didn’t react after the break as Michael Appleton’s side seized on the anxiety inside Turf Moor, and almost turned a 3-1 deficit into victory.

Kompany said: “We weren't able to recognise how the game shifted in dynamics, and normally with a bit more experience in these situations, you recognise it and diffuse it at source.

"It was simple things, you do have to build some patience in your game, then once you manage to find the spaces and the free man, you have to have the intent and intensity to go forward and attack, which is everything we did in the first half and everything we didn't in the second.

"It's a hard learning.”

Kompany isn’t a slave to passing for passing’s sake, amid criticism of Muric and Josh Cullen for Blackpool’s first goal, with a risky pass not controlled by the midfielder, who had his pocket picked by Theo Corbeanu.

He said: “You play spaces, whether you have to use a man or not. It is important for me to bring across, you only have to look at the goals we have scored this season. It doesn't happen by going half and half, it is whichever way you are going - long balls, low block, high press - you have to be committed to it. The moment you end up in between, you end up becoming an average team.”

Burnley have to make sure they don’t fall between the gaps, that they are fully committed to Kompany’s ideas, but also with the nous of knowing how to take the sting out of a game when you have the upper hand, and when momentum changes in favour of your opponent.

The Clarets should have been home and hosed by half-time, but credit the visitors, who built on an impressive midweek win at QPR with a show of spirit and strong mentality.

At 3-1, you sensed the next goal would lead to a mauling, or a remarkable comeback - Burnley were never truly comfortable.

And but for a couple of fine stops from Muric, Blackpool could have come away with the spoils.

The game finished 10 v 10 after a breaking Ian Maatsen was cut off cynically at the shins by sub Sonny Carey, who made no attempt to play the ball - an incensed Maatsen responding by aggressively pushing over the former Kings Lynn Town man.