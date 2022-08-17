Burnley 1, Hull City 1: Chris Boden's thoughts on another frustrating night

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Vincent Kompany feels it is a compliment to his players that, even with Burnley in a transitional phase, teams are coming to Turf Moor and staying in shape, trying to play on the counter attack and kill the game when possible.

So far, Luton Town and Hull City have frustrated the Clarets, coming away with 1-1 draws that were celebrated like wins.

But the Belgian feels it obviously isn't reputation yet that precedes his players, it is their actions during the games so far which are forcing opponents to bank in and make life difficult.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Hull City at Turf Moor on August 16, 2022 in Burnley, England.

As he said: “Nobody gives you respect, you have to earn it, and they earn it by every yard they run without the ball, every challenge they put in - you always seem to see numbers around the ball, and that's something I want to keep as part of our identity.

"You earn your possession by still making runs in behind, and that put teams on the back foot.”

However, it has been a similar story so far this season, with Burnley unable to make the most of their chances, while conceding from the few they allow on their own goal.

Kompany remains relaxed, however.

You get the impression from speaking to him that he feels his players are ahead of the curve in terms of their adaptation to how he wants to play, and that everything will fall into place sooner rather than later in the final third: "We still got the chances, and I've been there before where that last piece of the jigsaw takes time, and then it happens, so we've just got to keep at it.”

“Believe in the process”, was a tweet midfielder Samuel Bastien issued after the game, and as Kompany said: "The picture you see of the team now, it's really hard to create that, so I don't take it for granted.

"The last part, if you keep having chances it will come, there are more goals in this team.”

To put together a side that has had in excess of 70% in three of four games so far, and made over 700 passes against Hull, is a staggering turnaround, nine weeks after being officially unveiled as manager.

There are teething problems, as you would expect, the biggest being the fact that when Hull took the lead, totally against the run of play, it was the third goal Burnley had shipped this season from four shots on their goal.

Again, the opposition didn’t have to work hard enough to breach the Clarets back line, and it became a case of whether Burnley could pick the lock at the other end.

For all their possession, that has also been difficult this season - they have now gone behind in the last three games, and, in the absence of Scott Twine, they have lacked someone who can, as Kompany says, “pull a rabbit from a hat”.

For all their huff and puff, they have struggled to break down teams who stay in shape, with 10 or more men behind the ball.

When they did, to equalise against Hull, it was from the zip of their passing and pace of their movement, Josh Cullen spotting and slipping a precise ball out to the superb outlet that is Ian Maatsen, who fizzed across a low ball for Jay Rodriguez to side foot home on his first start of the season.

You imagine if they can begin to get their noses in front in games, as at Huddersfield, they will threaten to run riot.

When all is said and done, you get the impression Kompany’s charges aren’t a million miles away from clicking, and there are plenty of good signs.

Maatsen’s impact makes you wonder why Chelsea have forked out £60m for another left back, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis looks every inch a future Manchester City star, and possibly a captain.

He completed 100 of 111 passes – remarkable figures, especially when you consider that he wasn’t just passing the ball for passing’s sake, and is often the one trying to inject more purpose into building Burnley’s attacks, whether that is punching a pass into midfield, or driving forward with the ball.

Gary Cahill came to Burnley not long before his 19th birthday in 2004, and, over the season, looked a future England international.

Harwood-Bellis is not as raw, and has more first team experience at 20, but the Clarets should make the most of him this season – he is destined for greater things.

Josh Cullen continues to look a class act with and without the ball, and the return of Jay Rodriguez was a plus – while Kompany said after the game: "At times it's like having a 22-year-old player, just watching, drinking in everything you say”, he could equally have referred to how he put himself about against Hull.