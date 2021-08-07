Burnley 0, Cadiz 2 FT

Nick Pope

Against La Liga outfit Cadiz, the Clarets were boosted by the return of Nick Pope after his knee operation at the end of last season, while Chris Wood made his first appearance of pre-season after his Olympic endeavours with New Zealand.

Aaron Lennon, a trialist behind closed doors against Newcastle United at Turf Moor during the week, was named as a substitute, but Matt Lowton was missing from the squad.

The Clarets started at a decent tempo, and Josh Brownhill - deployed on the right of midfield - pulled a shot wide within a minute of the kick-off, before James Tarkowski headed an Ashley Westwood corner wide of the far post, when he probably should have done better.

Dwight McNeil had a free kick beaten away by keeper Ledesma, while at the other end, Pope's first involvement saw him come out to claim ahead of Alvaro Gimenez and then block from Alex Fernandez.

Fernandez then headed high and wide at the far post from a driven-in cross.

Matej Vydra had a shot blocked from close range after a fine run and cross from Charlie Taylor, as Burnley began to display similar patterns of play to those we are accustomed to, while looking fit and organised.

Ivan Alejo couldn't guide a deep cross towards goal at the back post, while Wood flicked an effort just over as McNeil and Taylor combined.

Vydra lashed a half volley wide after linking well with Wood, and McNeil's goalbound effort was blocked by Espino after Vydra and Wood did well to create the opening.

However, right on half-time, Martin Calderon thumped a shot that skidded inside Pope's left-hand post to give Cadiz the lead.

After the break, Ashley Barnes came on for Wood, with Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson replacing Jack Cork, and McNeil.

The visitors doubled their advantage just after the restart, as Fernandez did well to guide a header inside the far post.

Gudmundsson went close to pulling one back, clipping an effort over after after a decent passing move, before Vydra was replaced by Jay Rodriguez.

Rodriguez thought he might have won a penalty when he was barged over in the area, latching onto Barnes' chest down, but referee Ollie Yates was unmoved.

Ledesman made a terrific stop to prevent Gudmundsson's free kick finding the top corner, but Cadiz should have added a third only for former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo produced a tame finish after capitalising on poor defending from Pieters and Westwood.

Former Clarets winger Lennon came on for Taylor for the final quarter of an hour or so, but the closest Burnley came to pulling a goal back was Rodriguez's smart turn and volley in one movement, which was held by the keeper.