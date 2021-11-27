Brighton transfer rumours: Seagulls snap up starlet from administration hit Derby County, Aston Villa favourites to sign Rangers winger

Ahead of the weekend’s matches, the big news is that a Leeds United star could be set to reject the chance to join Manchester United, who are keen to make a £60 million swoop, and that could open the door for a move to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, a Barcelona attacker is the latest global superstar to be linked with a move to Newcastle United while the Spanish side are eyeing a double swoop for a Manchester United duo.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has dismissed rumours that a summer signing could be making a loan switch back to the Championship in January and Brighton have snapped up a young prospect from administration hit Derby County.

Also in the second tier, a former Newcastle United striker could be set for a sensational switch to Italian giants Juventus.

Ever since Aston Villa appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager there have been rumours that he will return to former club Rangers in January for a transfer raid and another former Liverpool player is the latest name being linked.

Speaking of Merseyside favourites, a former Everton player is still going strong at 41 and has reignited his career… in the tenth tier of French football!

Here are Saturday’s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Barcelona eyeing January move for Lingard Barcelona have added Manchester United pair Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard to their 10-man wishlist ahead of the January transfer window (The Sun)

2. Hibbert back in the game with French side Five years after leaving Everton, Tony Hibbert has joined ES Louzy in 10th tier of French football (The Mail)

3. Aston Villa favourites to sign Ryan Kent Aston Villa are the favourites to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent in the upcoming January transfer window with SkyBet while Leeds United are also though to be in contention (The Scottish Sun)

4. Arsenal NOT open to offers for Pepe Mikel Areta has emphatically denied Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for their record signing Nicolas Pepe in January (Metro)