'Boyd hat trick, it’s written in the stars': Burnley fans react to FA Cup third round draw as Clarets to welcome former star back to Turf Moor

Burnley will welcome League One Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round after the draw was made last night.

Burnley just missed out on a third round tie against Blackburn Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup.

With just four balls left to draw the two rivals remained in the pot, but Micah Richards and Tony Adams kept the two apart.

Clarets fans were quick to respond to the draw on social media with many pointing out that a ex-Burnley star, now playing for Posh, could do damage to Sean Dyche's side.

Here's how YOU reacted.

@hall_mj: "£10 adult tickets please."

@LukeDempsey87: "That's us out then."

@AccyClaret: "Free for season ticket holders would be nice seeing as it’ll be a second team and we don’t bother with cups anyway."

@LarryClaret1: "Shall we congratulate Peterborough on their progress now or after the match?"

@_ts1995: "Score: 0-1 (Boyd, 97)"

@SimonF73: "Memories of some real beatings in the late 80s..especially at their place. a real bogey team..then it reversed and we've given them some pastings."

@RealJohnEvo: "Boydy hat trick, it’s written in the stars."

@WilliamBFC1882: "So so close to Blackburn."