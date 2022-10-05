Stoke City became the third opponents in that spell to net a 90th minute equaliser, with the Clarets also sacrificing their lead late on away at West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City.

Potters' substitute Harry Clarke replicated what Brandon Thomas-Asante and Bluebirds' forward Callum Robinson had done before him, when snatching a point from the jaws of defeat.

And Kompany struggled to hide his disappointment, telling the Burnley Express post match: "It's tough enough to have this storyline for a game in the Championship, but at this moment in time it looks like we'll need to score two or three to put the game to bed. It's got to become a moment where 1-0 becomes a comfortable score as well.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Stoke City - Wednesday 5th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

"We'll work on that, there are details we can improve on, nothing that doesn't seem solvable, but it's a difficult one to take at this moment in time. We all feel the same way, we're really gutted.

The visitors had barely threatened — aside from Arijanet Muric denying Liam Delap and Tyrese Campbell in the second half — but still the home side found a way to surrender their advantage.

After Connor Roberts had scored his first goal of the campaign in the 54th minute, when latching on to Josh Brownhill's perfectly weighted pass, the result seemed to be a full gone conclusion.

However, Alex Neil's side, who had previously been beaten 4-0 by Watford, had other ideas, as the 21-year-old Arsenal defender converted Tariqe Fosu's cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley's Connor Roberts celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammates Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Stoke City - Wednesday 5th October 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

"It’s frustrating, massively,” said the Burnley boss. “No matter how long you have been in the game it is not something you get used to, ever. Especially when there was a good tempo to our play.

"On all fronts we played a good game. We didn't concede chances, we created chances, which is always a key factor for me as to whether you have had the right approach to the game.