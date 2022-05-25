Bookmaker suspends betting on Vincent Kompany being next Burnley boss

The Manchester City legend, who is poised to leave Anderlecht, had been Evens for the Clarets vacancy at the start of the week, and was backed into 1/9 this morning, before the market was suspended. https://www.betfair.com/sport/football

Burnley are 5/2 to win promotion back to the Premier League next season.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Betfair has suspended betting on Vincent Kompany to become the next Burnley manager following a flurry of bets.

Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany pictured during a soccer match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderleht, Sunday 22 May 2022 in Brugge, on the sixth and last day of the Champions' play-offs of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Man City legend was Evens at the start of the week and was backed into 1/9 this morning, before the market was suspended.

"It seems as though it’s only a matter of time before Kompany is officially tasked with taking Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.