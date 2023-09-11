News you can trust since 1877
Bookies predict final Premier League table and where Burnley will finish compared to Bournemouth, Everton, Sheffield United & Wolves

It’s been a tough start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign for Burnley, who are yet to pick up their first point of the season.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST

The fixture list hasn’t been especially kind to Vincent Kompany’s men following their promotion from the Championship, throwing up opening games against Man City, Aston Villa and Spurs.

After suffering three straight defeats, the Clarets will be out to claim their first win when they return from the international break with a trip to Nottingham Forest.

Here’s a look at the latest odds from experts at oddschecker and how the full table could look if their predictions are proven to be correct...

Odds: 4/9

1. Man City

Odds: 4/9 Photo: Catherine Ivill

Odds: 7/1

2. Arsenal

Odds: 7/1 Photo: Michael Steele

Odds: 8/1

3. Liverpool

Odds: 8/1 Photo: Matt McNulty

Odds: 22/1

4. Tottenham

Odds: 22/1 Photo: Gareth Copley

