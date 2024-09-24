Bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Burnley overcome Portsmouth as Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland all win

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 24th Sep 2024, 08:00 BST
Burnley moved up to third in the Championship table following their late win against Portsmouth

Scott Parker’s side came from behind on Saturday to record a 2-1 win against a compact and well-organised Pompey side.

In making it two wins from two, the Clarets now sit on 13 points from their first six games, two points adrift of Sunderland in second and three off leaders West Brom.

Following this weekend’s action, a fresh prediction has been issued by the bookmakers on how they see the final table presenting itself.

Here, in reverse order, is the full rundown based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: Evens.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: Evens. Photo: Cameron Smith

Relegation odds: 6-5. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 6-5. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts Photo: Getty Images

Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo: Getty Images

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Gary Oakley

4. 21st: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Gary Oakley Photo: Getty Images

