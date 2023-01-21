Transfer rumour: Blackpool and Wigan Athletic join Sheffield Wednesday in the race for Burnley defender

The 23-year-old has struggled to force his way into Vincent Kompany’s promotion-chasing team this season following his £1.6m move from Oxford United.

The centre-back has made just four appearances this term, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup.

With McNally down the pecking order at Turf Moor, and with two centre-backs recently coming through the door, it’s understood Burnley are willing to sanction a loan move away this month.

According to reports, the Seasiders – who are definitely in the market for a centre-back – are among those clubs interested, alongside their relegation rivals Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic.

Sheffield Wednesday, who are chasing promotion from League One, are also said to be keen while Belgian side Standard Liege have also registered their interest.

The fact that McNally wouldn’t have to relocate might well swing things in Blackpool’s favour.

McNally has only started one game since joining Burnley in the summer

“We were very transparent with Luke and I think the conversations were really constructive," Kompany recently said. “He is a really talented player who already has a lot to offer.

“The best way for him to improve now is with game time so with the right type of move, if we have a feeling he can go somewhere and play, then it is something we will allow.

“Luke is ready to play and he showed it by helping us (in the FA Cup) against Bournemouth. For him to make the next step would be a good thing to do.”

Prior to his departure, Michael Appleton confirmed the Seasiders were already in the market for a centre-back before Marvin Ekpiteta suffered what looked to be a hamstring injury against Watford last week.

For Blackpool, the rumour comes after they were also linked with highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harvey White.

Football Insider claims the Seasiders are one of ‘multiple’ EFL sides who are interested in a loan move for the 21-year-old, who was handed his first-team debut by Antonio Conte earlier this month.