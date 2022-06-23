How the bookies rate the chances of Blackpool, Burnley, Preston North End and Wigan Athletic as Championship fixtures are released

But who will finish highest?
Here are the latest odds for next season’s Championship winner, according to BetVictor.
1. Norwich City - 6/1
The Canaries are favourites to be promoted back to the Premier League at the first attempt.
Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
2. Watford - 7/1
The bookies also think Watford's stay in the Championship will only be a temporary one.
Photo: Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool/PA Wi
3. West Brom - 10/1
The Baggies have made some impressive summer signings under Steve Bruce.
Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes
4. Sheffield United - 10/1
The Blades will be aiming to go one better after losing in the play-off semi-finals last season.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley