Burnley FC coach — and former Blackpool midfield ace — Charlie Adam prepared to take the plunge into football management

The former Blackpool midfielder became part of the team at Gawthorpe at the start of the season after announcing his retirement from playing.The 37-year-old has been assisting Division Four title-winner and Division Two play-off victor Andy Farrell while sinking his teeth into his role as the club's loan manager.The ex-Scotland international, who gained promotion to the Premier League with the Seasiders in 2010, played under a number of high-profile bosses during a career which was made up of more than 400 appearances.Alex McLeish and Walter Smith were in command for periods of his stay with Rangers at Ibrox, Ian Holloway was in charge throughout his time at Bloomfield Road, Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish took him to Anfield, while Mark Hughes oversaw most of Adam's spell at Stoke City.They've all played their part in encouraging Adam to venture down this route. He said: “Management is something I’ve always been interested in and something I want to do in the future.“I’m coaching now and one day I want to be a manager. When that is, I don’t know. That’s up to owners of clubs and sporting directors.“I’m with the Under-21s at Burnley and I deal with the loan players in terms of looking after them, organising the loans and bringing the data back into the football club, so it’s been a great learning curve for me."Adam, who played five times against the Clarets, losing twice with the Potters and once with the Tangerines, has been able to witness the transition at Turf Moor first hand since Vincent Kompany succeeded Sean Dyche in the summer.The Manchester City legend, a four-time winner of the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year prize, has revolutionised the club since stepping in alongside Craig Bellamy and looks set to have them back in the Premier League at the first time of asking.Burnley are 13 points clear at the top of the table with just nine games left to play, starting at home to Sunderland on Friday evening.On his experiences so far, Adam continued: “This is part of a journey I’m on and I feel I’m at a football club which is moving in the right direction again.“They’ve given me a lot of opportunities in terms of developing and using my experiences to take on more ideas as a future manager hopefully.“I’m learning every day and waiting for the first opportunity to come around."He added: “Am I ready? Well, are you ever ready? When an owner of a club feels the time is right to have Charlie Adam at the forefront of their football club, we’ll see when that is.“Each day goes by I’m learning and developing as both a coach and a person, so I’ll see where that takes me.“It’s been a great journey for the last six or seven months since I retired and I’ll see where that takes me in future.”