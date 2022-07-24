Blackpool boss Michael Appleton dismisses report of Burnley interest in Jordan Gabriel

Sun reporter Alan Nixon had claimed the Clarets had submitted a £750,000 offer for the 23-year-old, but the Seasiders, who value him at closer to £3m, could do business for £1.5m with add ons.

But Gabriel is currently out with a hamstring problem, leaving Appleton without a recognised right back, and Burnley are already well stocked in that area, with Wales international Connor Roberts, Matt Lowton and summer signing CJ Egan-Riley, who, while primarily a centre back, can also play in that position, as he did in the second half of last week’s friendly win at Shrewsbury.

Appleton said to LancsLive reporter Sean McGinlay after Sunday’s friendly with Everton at Bloomfield Road: "Yeah I saw that report myself, no I've genuinely not (got news) no.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel of Blackpool takes a throw in during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

"I saw that myself and I was a little bit surprised because I've not been contacted by Ben (Mansford) or anyone at the club to let me know on that one and as far as I'm aware he's not received or heard anything himself so I'm sure that should that be the case (in future) the word will get out and we'll let you know.