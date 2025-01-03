The Clarets make the short trip to Ewood Park on Saturday lunchtime looking to continue their fine run against their local rivals, an unbeaten streak that stretches back to 2010.

Scott Parker’s men come into the game off the back of an underwhelming 0-0 draw against Stoke City on New Year’s Day, a result that actually lifted them into the top two.

They face a Rovers side that did them a favour on Wednesday by claiming a late point against league leaders Leeds United at Elland Road.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1 . Todd Cantwell (Blackburn) - doubt The former Norwich City man missed the draw with Leeds on New Year’s Day through illness. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales

2 . Hayden Carter (Blackburn) - out Missing since October after being forced to undergo surgery on a knee injury he suffered during a game against West Brom. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

3 . Harry Pickering (Blackburn) - out Ruled out for around two months after scans revealed a knee injury after being brought off during the recent defeat to Millwall. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales