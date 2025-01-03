Blackburn Rovers v Burnley team news: 10 to miss out through injury, two fitness doubts and two suspended - gallery

Burnley will be aiming to get back to winning ways after back-to-back draws with a big derby victory against Blackburn Rovers.

The Clarets make the short trip to Ewood Park on Saturday lunchtime looking to continue their fine run against their local rivals, an unbeaten streak that stretches back to 2010.

Scott Parker’s men come into the game off the back of an underwhelming 0-0 draw against Stoke City on New Year’s Day, a result that actually lifted them into the top two.

They face a Rovers side that did them a favour on Wednesday by claiming a late point against league leaders Leeds United at Elland Road.

Both sides have some injury concerns to contend with heading into Saturday’s encounter, so here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

The former Norwich City man missed the draw with Leeds on New Year’s Day through illness.

1. Todd Cantwell (Blackburn) - doubt

The former Norwich City man missed the draw with Leeds on New Year’s Day through illness. Photo: Molly Darlington

Missing since October after being forced to undergo surgery on a knee injury he suffered during a game against West Brom.

2. Hayden Carter (Blackburn) - out

Missing since October after being forced to undergo surgery on a knee injury he suffered during a game against West Brom. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Ruled out for around two months after scans revealed a knee injury after being brought off during the recent defeat to Millwall.

3. Harry Pickering (Blackburn) - out

Ruled out for around two months after scans revealed a knee injury after being brought off during the recent defeat to Millwall. Photo: Matt McNulty

Will need to be assessed after being forced off during the first-half of Wednesday’s game with Leeds with an ankle problem.

4. Yuki Ohashi (Blackburn) - doubt

Will need to be assessed after being forced off during the first-half of Wednesday’s game with Leeds with an ankle problem. Photo: Molly Darlington

