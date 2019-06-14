Blackburn eye shock deal for Burnley star, fresh claims emerge over Newcastle takeover, Arsenal set to sign free agent plus updates on Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Sheikh Khaled's takeover at Newcastle United is a "long shot", however believes the Jose Mourinho links are real. (Duncan Castles - Sunday Times & Daily Record writer)

Reported Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Everton target Marcus Thuram is available for a 'bargain' £7m following Guingamp's relegation from Ligue 1. (Bild)

Manchester United and Newcastle have approached Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati, top goalscorer in last season's UEFA Youth League, who is out-of-contract this summer. (Daily Record)

The Red Devils are leading Liverpool and Manchester City in the chase for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (Radio Rossonera)

Once Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot could stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite being axed from the team in the second-half of the season. (ESPN)

Crystal Palace will demand £70m for full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 21-year-old has reportedly said he favours a move to Old Trafford. (Sky Sports)

Burnley could lose Joe Hart to Stoke City for £3.5m as he been shortlisted as one of Jack Butland's potential replacements. Blackburn Rovers are also keen. (The Sun)

Boca Juniors have sealed a deal for the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan agreement. (Marca)

Aston Villa are weighing up an ambitious swoop for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, who has been linked with a £30m move to Leicester City in recent weeks. (The Sun)

Arsenal are close to sealing a deal for goalkeeper Markus Schubert on a free transfer from Dynamo Dresden. He has been labelled "one of the best" youngsters in Europe. (Independent)

Gunners defender Laurent Koscielny is being monitored by Borussia Dortmund after being told he can leave the Emirates this summer. (Daily Mail)

Didier Drogba has told Chelsea fans that Frank Lampard is ready to become their new boss with Maurizio Sarri set to join Juventus. (The Sun)

The Blues will reject the chance to offload Kurt Zouma this summer because of their impending transfer embargo. (Daily Star)

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to break their transfer record twice this summer to sign Real Betis' Giovani lo Celso and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City have been 'put off' by Leicester's £90m valuation of Harry Maguire, meaning the proposed move has been put on hold. (Daily Mail)

Everton are ready to rival Paris Saint-Germain for Ajax forward David Neres, with the Toffees said to be making 'good progress'. (UOL Esporte)

Wolverhampton Wanderes have pulled out of the race to sign West Brom striker Salomon Rondon because of the cost of the deal. (Football Insider)