Big names left out of Burnley squad for Sunderland test amid transfer exit rumours
Dara O’Shea isn’t involved amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League, with Ipswich Town and Wolves both linked.
Elsewhere, Manuel Benson is also left out. Luca Koleosho has a knock, while it’s understood Josh Cullen also misses out with an injury.
As a result, Scott Parker is forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench and three Under-21 players.
Parker makes four changes in total from last weekend’s 5-0 rout of Cardiff City.
James Trafford replaces Vaclav Hladky in goal having recovered from a bout of illness.
CJ Egan-Riley replaces O’Shea to make his first league start for the Clarets, partnering Maxime Esteve in the centre of defence.
Han-Noah Massengo partners Josh Brownhill in central midfield to make his first start of the season.
There’s also a first start for Andreas Hountondji, who takes Koleosho’s spot on the left-hand side of midfield.
Jay Rodriguez continues to partner Lyle Foster in attack.
New signing Bashir Humphreys is named on the bench, but Joe Worrall isn’t involved yet.
Zeki Amdouni, linked with a move to Benfica, is also named among the substitutes.
Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are not involved.
TEAMS
Sunderland: Patterson, Cirkin, O’Nien, Mundle, Hume, Alese, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts, Rigg, Mayenda
Subs: Moore, Ballard, Browne, Rusyn, Triantis, Hjelde, Poveda, Ekwah, Watson
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Massengo, Brownhill, Vitinho, Hountondji, Rodriguez, Foster
Subs: Hladky, Green, Humphreys, McNally, Sambo, Hugill, McDermott, Amdouni, Masara
Referee: Stephen Martin
