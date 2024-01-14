Beyer, Delcroix & Berge: Burnley injury latest after key players miss out against Luton Town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets were without a number of players against the Hatters, with as many as nine first-teamers not making their squad for their controversial 1-1 draw.
Not all will be down to injuries, but Kompany confirmed Jordan Beyer remains sidelined while Hannes Delcroix – an impressive performer against Tottenham in Burnley’s last outing – also appearing to pick up an issue.
Sander Berge, meanwhile, was expected to return after serving his one-match ban but missed out through illness.
“Sander was ill and everybody knows Jordan was out and Hannes. We took a few hits this week,” Kompany said.
“But still, the boys put up a fight yet we’re not talking about that, we’re talking about the incident [Luton’s controversial late goal] instead.”
Charlie Taylor wasn’t fit to face Luton after picking up a shoulder injury against Spurs.
Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi were also left out of Burnley’s squad.
On a more positive note, Hjalmar Ekdal and Lyle Foster were ruled fit and both started having been fitness doubts prior to the game.
The likes of CJ Egan-Riley, Jack Cork and Manuel Benson – who has been linked with a January move away from Turf Moor – featured among the substitutes, but Luca Koleosho remains a long-term absentee.
The winger is expected to miss the majority of the campaign with a serious knee injury he suffered in the 1-0 defeat to Wolves.