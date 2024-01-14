Beyer, Delcroix & Berge: Burnley injury latest after key players miss out against Luton Town

Vincent Kompany admits Burnley took a “few hits” in the build-up to their game against Luton Town on Friday night.

The Clarets were without a number of players against the Hatters, with as many as nine first-teamers not making their squad for their controversial 1-1 draw.

Not all will be down to injuries, but Kompany confirmed Jordan Beyer remains sidelined while Hannes Delcroix – an impressive performer against Tottenham in Burnley’s last outing – also appearing to pick up an issue.

Sander Berge, meanwhile, was expected to return after serving his one-match ban but missed out through illness.

“Sander was ill and everybody knows Jordan was out and Hannes. We took a few hits this week,” Kompany said.

“But still, the boys put up a fight yet we’re not talking about that, we’re talking about the incident [Luton’s controversial late goal] instead.”

Charlie Taylor wasn’t fit to face Luton after picking up a shoulder injury against Spurs.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Beyer of Burnley goes down with an injury during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on December 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi were also left out of Burnley’s squad.

On a more positive note, Hjalmar Ekdal and Lyle Foster were ruled fit and both started having been fitness doubts prior to the game.

The likes of CJ Egan-Riley, Jack Cork and Manuel Benson – who has been linked with a January move away from Turf Moor – featured among the substitutes, but Luca Koleosho remains a long-term absentee.