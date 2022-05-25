Betfair suspends betting on Vincent Kompany to become next Burnley boss

The four-time Premier League winner, who is set to step down from his role at Belgian First Division A side Anderlecht, had been Evens for the Clarets vacancy at the start of the week and was backed into 1/9 this morning, before the market was removed from the site.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Betfair has suspended betting on Vincent Kompany to become the next Burnley manager following a flurry of bets.

"The Man City legend was Evens at the start of the week and was backed into 1/9 this morning, before the market was suspended. It seems as though it’s only a matter of time before Kompany is officially tasked with taking Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderlecht's Belgian head coach Vincent Kompany holds a press conference in Brussels on May 6, 2022, ahead of the Belgian Pro League play-off football match betwenn Royal Antwerp FC and RSC Anderlecht. - Belgium OUT (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)