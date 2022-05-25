Betfair suspends betting on Vincent Kompany to become next Burnley boss

The four-time Premier League winner, who is set to step down from his role at Belgian First Division A side Anderlecht, had been Evens for the Clarets vacancy at the start of the week and was backed into 1/9 this morning, before the market was removed from the site.
Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Betfair has suspended betting on Vincent Kompany to become the next Burnley manager following a flurry of bets.
"The Man City legend was Evens at the start of the week and was backed into 1/9 this morning, before the market was suspended. It seems as though it’s only a matter of time before Kompany is officially tasked with taking Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
“Looking at their chances of bouncing straight back, Burnley are currently 5/2. If Kompany does take the job, there's no doubt that promotion will be his main target.”