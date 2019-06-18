Besiktas make move for Gibson - report

Burnley have reportedly fielded a loan offer - with a view to buy - from Besiktas for joint-record signing Ben Gibson.

But the Turkish club are believed to have had their advances rejected.

The former Middlesbrough captain arrived at Turf Moor only last summer for £15m, but only made one Premier League start, scoring in the 5-1 defeat to Everton on Boxing Day.

Gibson is thought to be open to a move, given his lack of opportunities with the Clarets, having made five appearances in all competitions, including two in the Europa League - one of which came in the 1-0 win at home to Besiktas’ city rivals Istanbul Basaksehir.