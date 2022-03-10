Ben Mee setback is a “real blow”, says Burnley boss Sean Dyche

The skipper limped off five minutes before the break in defeat to Leicester City at Turf Moor following a robust challenge with Foxes striker Patson Daka.

The 32-year-old didn't make it back for the home loss to Chelsea, as Republic of Ireland defender continued to deputise alongside James Tarkowski, and Dyche confirmed that the game against Brentford will also come too soon for his captain.

"Ben Mee is going to need a bit of time, certainly not a few days, but hopefully not too long," he said. "The break will benefit him. We thought it was a knock, a very tiny hairline kind of situation on his fibula, which is non weight-bearing, but it still needs taking care of.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Ben Mee of Burnley leaves the field with an injury during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 01, 2022 in Burnley, England.

"The good thing is that you can still keep up some form of fitness after the initial period on the grass, nowadays there are different ways around it. It's just that situation if you get another knock then it damages it further.

"It's a real blow to him and a blow to us because we thought it was just a knock and it's ended up being more than that, though it's not anything too drastic. It just needs a little extra time to calm down."

Burnley will also be without Matej Vydra, who is on the road to recovery after dislocating his elbow, while Erik Pieters will use the enforced break to get back up to scratch.

Midfielder Dale Stephens has returned to training, but won't be involved at the Brentford Community Stadium, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson is still expected to be a longer term absentee.

Dyche said: "Vyds unfortunately got more or less back to full fitness and then twisted his elbow, ended up dislocating it, so he's back on the grass, but that's going to delay him coming back.