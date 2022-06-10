Ben Mee decision made as Burnley FC release retained list

Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are among a total of 14 professionals to depart the club upon the conclusion of their contracts at Turf Moor at the end of this month, alongside U23 players Joel Mumbongo, Richard Nartey, Anthony Glennon, Ethen Vaughan, Sam Unwin, Anthony Gomez Mancini, Calen Gallagher-Allison and Harry Allen.

James Tarkowski expressed his desire earlier in the season to seek an opportunity elsewhere when his contract expires, and he will also depart after more than 200 appearances for the Club.

Defender Mee played more than 350 times for the Clarets over a ten-year period and his final appearance for the Club came in March against Leicester City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool is challenged by Ben Mee and Ashley Westwood of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on February 13, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Winger Lennon re-joined the Clarets last August and made 31 appearances last season across all competitions and 87 appearances in total over his two spells in East Lancashire.

Full-back Bardsley joined the Club from Stoke City in the summer of 2017 and went on to make 70 appearances for Burnley and has been an influential popular member of the dressing room throughout his time at Turf Moor.

Like Bardsley, Pieters arrived from Stoke in July 2019 and appeared 65 times for the Clarets.

Stephens joined from Brighton in September 2020, but a number of injuries restricted the Bolton-born midfielder to just four Premier League starts.

Discussions remain ongoing with Matej Vydra and Jack Cork, meanwhile the option on Ashley Barnes’ contract has been activated to keep the forward at the Club for a further season.

In the U23 group, contracts have been offered to Finn Armstrong, Dara Costelloe, Rob Harker, Joe McGlynn, Jake Rooney and Ben Woods, whilst the options of a further year have been activated on Ne-Jai Tucker and Max Thompson’s contracts.

The following U18s have seen their scholarships extended for a third season; Benn Ward, Sam Waller, Dan Sassi, Keelan Williams, Dane McCullough, Jacson Coppack, Will Hugill, Kade Ratchford and Jacob Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the following scholars will leave the Club on the expiry of their agreements; Ruiari Behan, Will Couch, Sean Etaluku, Jack Leckie, Joe Smyth-Ferguson and George Walters.

The Club would like to thank all departing players for their efforts during their time at Turf Moor and wish them well for the future.

The following players will depart the club upon expiry of their contract: James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Aaron Lennon, Erik Pieters, Dale Stephens, Phil Bardsley, Joel Mumbongo, Richard Nartey, Anthony Glennon, Anthony Gomez Mancini, Ethen Vaughan, Sam Unwin, Harry Allen and Calen Gallagher-Allison.

The following players remains in discussion with the club over a contract extension: Matej Vydra, Jack Cork

The following players have had their contract options activated to stay at the club a further year: Ashley Barnes, Max Thompson and Ne-Jai Tucker.

The following U23 players have been offered a new contract: Finn Armstrong, Dara Costelloe, Rob Harker, Joe McGlynn, Jake Rooney and Ben Woods.

The following U18 players have had their scholarships extended for a further season: Benn Ward, Sam Waller, Dan Sassi, Keelan Williams, Dane McCullough, Jacson Coppack, Will Hugill, Kade Ratchford and Jacob Hamilton.

The following U18 players will depart the club upon expiry of their scholarship: Ruiari Behan, Will Couch, Sean Etaluku, Jack Leckie, Joe Smyth-Ferguson and George Walters.