'Before he came in': Burnley's Connor Roberts makes Vincent Kompany admission

The 27-year-old played a leading role for the Clarets last season as Kompany’s men took the Championship by storm.

In his first season in charge at Turf Moor, the Belgian oversaw a stunning campaign where his charges amassed 101 points and lost just three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts made 50 appearances in all competitions and scored the winning goal against Middlesbrough in April that clinched promotion back to the Premier League.

Reflecting on his first season working under Kompany, Roberts said: “Before the manager came in I thought I knew quite a lot about football, different ways of playing, different tactics and what not. But since he’s been there I realised I didn’t really know anything.

“He’s there with Craig Bellamy and they’re very, very good, so they’ve taught – not just myself – but the whole squad at Burnley new ways of playing, new ways of looking at the game and thankfully this season we’ve managed to work it to our advantage and get promoted.”

Roberts is currently away on international duty with Wales and earned his 47th international cap against Armenia on Friday.

Roberts celebrates after helping Burnley win the title at Ewood Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts Page’s men will be aiming to bounce back from their disappointing 4-2 defeat when they face group leaders Turkey this evening.