Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier remains hopeful of reunion with Burnley boss Sean Dyche!

Kieran Trippier of Burnley celebrates the second goal by team mate Danny Ings during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on March 9, 2014 in Blackburn, England.

The 31-year-old, who wore the captain's armband during England's World Cup qualifying win in Andorra, revealed that he's in regular contact with the Turf Moor chief regarding his future.

The Clarets' 2011-12 Player of the Year is still open to the idea of ending his playing career under the Premier League' s longest-serving manager and has flirted with the potential of starting out on the coaching path with his former boss.

Trippier — a La Liga winner, Champions League runner-up, World Cup semi-finalist and Euro 2020 finalist — made 120 of his 185 appearances under Dyche before making the switch to Spurs.

Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur and Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley embrace after the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on April 1, 2017 in Burnley, England.

The right back, who has also played under Mauricio Pochettino and now Diego Simeone, said: "I've learned a lot from all of them and this is something that I definitely want to do.

"Who knows, maybe further down the line I would like to be a manager. Who knows at the end of my career, I could play for [Sean] Dyche again and get a coaching role with him. I would love to play in the Premier League again."