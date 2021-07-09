Aston Villa yet to make their move for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil - but Villans would have competition for England Under 21 ace

Dwight McNeil

But Villa are still to make their interest formal, while they prioritise Arsenal forward Emile Smith-Rowe.

And the Villans would face competition for McNeil’s signature should they decide to turn their attentions to the England Under 21 winger.

Former Claret Paul Robinson feels it would take a “big bid” to get Burnley to sell, with the player identified as the Clarets’ biggest asset – with the CIES Football Observatory’s algorithm valuing the player at between €50-70m, or £43-60m, representing 35.3% of the club’s entire estimated transfer value.

The player himself is happy to stay at Turf Moor, only signing a new deal in October, as he said in April: “We came to the conclusion that the best decision, the right decision, was to sign another contract and have that reassurance of being part of a team and having that establishment within the team.”

Robinson said to Football Insider: “McNeil is a top player.

“I have watched him a lot at Burnley and I know that he is rated very highly by everyone at the club.

“Villa would do well to get him out of Burnley because I know how much they rate him.

“It is very interesting with Villa. They are testing Arsenal for one of their top youngsters. Is this a sign that they are going to lose Grealish. If they are just building on what they have got it is very impressive.

“McNeil is a very different player to Smith Rowe because he will hug the line. His delivery is excellent and as a young player he has bundles of potential. I still think his best is to come.