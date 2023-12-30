Aston Villa v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to finish 2023 on a high
and live on Freeview channel 276
Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool, which kept them in 19th place in the table.
As for Villa, their surprise title challenge took a blow on Boxing Day when they squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Manchester United.
Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:
When and where is the game taking place?
The match is being held at Villa Park on Saturday, December 30. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Is it on TV?
No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.
How else can I follow the game?
Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.
What’s the latest team news?
Hjalmar Ekdal will miss out once again, as will long-term absentee Luca Koleosho, but Burnley are otherwise in “decent shape” according to manager Vincent Kompany.
Both Aaron Ramsey and Johann Gudmundsson returned for the Boxing Day game against Liverpool, featuring off the bench in the second-half.
As for Villa, Matty Cash returns from suspension while Pau Torres could be fit to start. Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans remain absent.
Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments
When we played them I felt straight away they were a strong team.
“I think they have a very clear structure, a very good idea of what they want to do.
“A lot of their players who were bought as young talents a while ago have matured into Premier League players. I’m thinking of Watkins, Bailey, these kind of guys. Young talents that had to come through struggle as well to become top Premier League players now.
“It’s all come together where the young players have turned into experienced players. A new manager comes in with ideas that suit the team and they’re just going to keep progressing, because it’s the type of manager he is. So I’m not surprised.”
What are the predicted teams?
Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno, Cash, Luiz, Dendoncker, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins
Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster
Who is the referee?
Stuart Attwell. He’s officiated 14 games so far this season, dishing out 54 yellow cards and two reds. He took charge of Burnley’s 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea back in October.
What are the latest odds?
Villa: 1/3
Draw: 17/4
Burnley: 15/2
Odds according to SkyBet.