Aston Villa v Burnley: Team news, predicted teams and TV details as Clarets bid to finish 2023 on a high

Burnley will be looking to end 2023 on a high when they take on Aston Villa in their final game of the year later today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vincent Kompany’s men will be looking to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool, which kept them in 19th place in the table.

As for Villa, their surprise title challenge took a blow on Boxing Day when they squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Manchester United.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Villa Park on Saturday, December 30. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: TV Pundits Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Kelly Cates present Friday night football during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on September 16, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

No, the game falls behind the UK’s Saturday 3pm blackout.

How else can I follow the game?

Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on his Twitter feed, followed by a match report, post-match reaction and further analysis on the Burnley Express’ website.

What’s the latest team news?

Hjalmar Ekdal will miss out once again, as will long-term absentee Luca Koleosho, but Burnley are otherwise in “decent shape” according to manager Vincent Kompany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Aaron Ramsey and Johann Gudmundsson returned for the Boxing Day game against Liverpool, featuring off the bench in the second-half.

As for Villa, Matty Cash returns from suspension while Pau Torres could be fit to start. Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans remain absent.

Vincent Kompany’s pre-match comments

When we played them I felt straight away they were a strong team.

“I think they have a very clear structure, a very good idea of what they want to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of their players who were bought as young talents a while ago have matured into Premier League players. I’m thinking of Watkins, Bailey, these kind of guys. Young talents that had to come through struggle as well to become top Premier League players now.

“It’s all come together where the young players have turned into experienced players. A new manager comes in with ideas that suit the team and they’re just going to keep progressing, because it’s the type of manager he is. So I’m not surprised.”

What are the predicted teams?

Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno, Cash, Luiz, Dendoncker, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Odobert, Amdouni, Foster

Who is the referee?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Attwell. He’s officiated 14 games so far this season, dishing out 54 yellow cards and two reds. He took charge of Burnley’s 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea back in October.

What are the latest odds?

Villa: 1/3

Draw: 17/4

Burnley: 15/2