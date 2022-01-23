Arsenal v Burnley LIVE

Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal passes the ball under pressure from Dwight McNeil of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The Clarets haven't kicked a ball in the top flight since the 3-1 defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road, though they were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche has handed Wales international Connor Roberts a first Premier League start, with the ex-Swansea City defender stepping in for Matt Lowton, while Matej Vydra has returned to the side to partner Jay Rodriguez following Chris Wood's switch to Newcastle United.

Dutchman Erik Pieters will also deputise for Charlie Taylor, who will miss the game against the Gunners after taking a knock in training.