Arsenal v Burnley LIVE
Bottom-of-the-table Burnley are back in Premier League action for the first time in three weeks as they take on Arsenal at the Emirates.
The Clarets haven't kicked a ball in the top flight since the 3-1 defeat against Leeds United at Elland Road, though they were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town.
Sean Dyche has handed Wales international Connor Roberts a first Premier League start, with the ex-Swansea City defender stepping in for Matt Lowton, while Matej Vydra has returned to the side to partner Jay Rodriguez following Chris Wood's switch to Newcastle United.
Dutchman Erik Pieters will also deputise for Charlie Taylor, who will miss the game against the Gunners after taking a knock in training.
Burnley, now five points adrift of safety, with five games in hand on Norwich City, recorded their only victory of the campaign at the end of August when beating Brentford at Turf Moor.
Arsenal v Burnley LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 14:48
Half-time: Arsenal 0 Burnley 0
Saka is not far away
Arsenal counter at pace and Saka shifts the ball onto his left, using Pieters as a shield, but shapes the ball around the far post.
Over the bar
A really well-worked move from Arsenal, involving Saka and Lacazette, results in Tierney lifting an effort over the crossbar.
McNeil misses the target
An ambitious attempt from McNeil is watched wide of the post by Ramsdale.
Yellow card
Brownhill booked for a cynical foul on Smith Rowe.
Yellow card
Westwood booked for a rash challenge on Tierney.
Big chance for the home side
Pope denies Odegaard with his legs from Smith Rowe’s pull back before Mee blocks Lacazette’s rebound.
Ramsdale’s blushes spared
Ramsdale goes to punch McNeil’s corner, makes a hash of things, and Rob Holding clears before either Vydra or Rodriguez can react.
Chance for the Gunners
Lacazette gets on the outside of Mee, drives into the area and goes for goal, but the Frenchman slices his effort well wide.
Close from the captain
McNeil’s corner is hooked just wide of the far post by Mee.