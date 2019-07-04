Arsenal legend and two-time Premier League winner David Seaman has advised his former club to sign Burnley’s Joe Hart or Stoke’s Jack Butland as backup Bernd Leno to this summer.

The Gunners are short in the ‘keeper department with Peter Cech’s retirement and David Opsina’s transfer to Italian giants Napoli although Emi Martinez has returned to the Emirates after a successful loan at Reading.

"I don't think they need someone like Schubert as Leno's number two - why not look at Joe Hart or Jack Butland as a number two?” Seaman said.

"They have loads of experience. That's the sort of quality they should be looking at as the club's number two at the moment."

Leicester City will have to part with at least £40m for Burnely defender James Tarkowski, according to a national report.

The Foxes have identified the centre-back as one of their priority targets should the lose Harry Maguire to a top-four side for big money.

Manchester United and Manchester City have both been credited with an interest in the England defender but Brendan Rodgers is reportedly holding out for a minimum £90m fee.

26-year-old Tarkowski, who has 100 appearances since moving to Turf Moor from Brentford in 2016, could be available for around half of Maguire’s reported fee. Bighton’s Lewis Dunk is the other defender on Leicester's wanted list.

Phil Jagielka, who has been training with Burnley since his contract at Everton expired, is reportedly close to signing a deal with former club and Premier League newcomers Sheffield United,