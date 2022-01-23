The Gunners finished the game with 70% possession and 20 shots on goal, but couldn't find a way past their determined opponents.

For the Clarets, who are still two points adrift at the foot of the table with games in hand, it was a fourth clean sheet of the campaign and a fifth stalemate away from home.

The away side could quite easily have taken the lead early on when Dwight McNeil's cross-shot caught Aaron Ramsdale off-guard, with the Arsenal stopper needing to readjust his feet before turning the ball over the bar.

Skipper Ben Mee then hooked the resulting set-piece, taken by McNeil, just wide of the far post.

Nick Pope then saved well with his legs to keep out Martin Odegaard's shot from Emile Smith Rowe's pull back while Mee threw himself in the path of Alexandre Lacazette's rebound to frustrate the Frenchman.

Kieran Tierney cleared the bar from the edge of the box from a well-worked counter from the hosts before Bukayo Saka shaped the ball around the upright in the moments leading up to the break.

Mikel Arteta's men continued to have the lion's share of the ball in the second half, though the home side's 'roar' was seemingly still worse than their bite.

McNeil drew another save from England international Ramsdale at his near post after Jay Rodriguez kept the ball alive, with another left-footed drive, late on, sandwiching Arsenal's opportunities.

Odegaard's free kick from a threatening position landed on the roof of the net, Pope produced an exceptional stop to flick Smith Rowe's scuffed strike wide and Lacazette somehow missed the target when beating Mee to the Young Lions' assist.

But the Clarets dug in and the result will give Sean Dyche's side renewed hope in their bid for Premier League survival.

