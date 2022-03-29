Are there any Football League opponents Burnley haven't beaten?

That got us thinking about how many clubs Burnley have beaten in their proud history, and whether there were any clubs who had managed to avoid defeat against the Clarets?

Now, obviously, Burnley have been in the top two divisions since winning promotion to what was the First Division in 2000 under Stan Ternent, so there are a number of clubs they have not played in the league, which means they would be unable to match Vale's feat.

In that time, they have yet to come up against the likes of Sutton, Barrow, Stevenage, Harrogate Town, Crawley Town, Salford City, Forest Green Rovers, Fleetwood Town - nor Morecambe, Accrington Stanley, Cheltenham Town or Burton Albion.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Sam Johnstone (3rd R) of Yeovil watches on as he fails to stop a goal by Burnley's Keith Treacy (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Yeovil Town at Turf Moor on August 17, 2013 in Burnley, England (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

Those last four clubs in the list they have at least faced in the cups, beating the Shrimps and the Brewers, but losing their only meetings with Cheltenham – who were then managed by future Burnley boss Steve Cotterill – and neighbours Stanley.

But in the 5,007 league matches played by Burnley since 1888, they have faced 107 different league opponents, and they have beaten them all at least once, from fellow Football League founder members Accrington, to York City.

The side they have had most joy against are Lancashire rivals Blackpool, against whom they have recorded 54 wins in 116 meetings.

On top of league clubs Cheltenham and Accrington, who Burnley have failed to beat in competitive football, there are also three other domestic sides who were unbeaten against the Clarets - Astley Bridge, who drew twice with the Clarets in the FA Cup in 1886 before Burnley were disqualified from the competition, and another cup humbling against Telford in 1986, in the season which culminated in Burnley winning The Orient Game to stay in the Football League on the final day.

While Rushden and Diamonds stunned Ternent’s Clarets in the League Cup in 2001.