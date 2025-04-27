The Clarets skipper has been a major driving force behind his side’s promotion, with eight of his 16 league goals turning out to be match-winning contributions.
Yet while Brownhill’s Burnley teammates James Trafford, Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley all feature, there’s no place for the 29-year-old.
Instead, Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham gets the nod in midfield – despite scoring just four and assisting three – alongside Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka.
After the inevitable outrage on social media, Burnley FC Writer Matt Scrafton has decided to put together his alternative team of the season.
1. GK - James Trafford (Burnley)
Kept 29 of Burnley's 30 clean sheets as Scott Parker's side matched the all-time English league records for shutouts in a single season. A no-brainer. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. RB - Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)
Bogle has been the standout right-back of the season, although Sunderland' Trai Hume and Connor Roberts, of Burnley, have also performed superbly. Photo: George Wood
3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley)
A major part of a Burnley defence that has shattered all records this season. It's been some transformation for the youngster, who was well down the pecking order at the start of the season. Photo: Harry Murphy
4. CB - Maxime Esteve (Burnley)
This one doesn't even require an explanation. Simply too good for this level. Photo: Matt McNulty
