Alternative Championship team of the season as Burnley's Josh Brownhill is bizarrely snubbed from official team - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 27th Apr 2025, 20:04 BST
Despite scoring 16 goals from midfield this season, Burnley’s Josh Brownhill has bizarrely been left out of the EFL’s official Championship team of the season.

The Clarets skipper has been a major driving force behind his side’s promotion, with eight of his 16 league goals turning out to be match-winning contributions.

Yet while Brownhill’s Burnley teammates James Trafford, Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley all feature, there’s no place for the 29-year-old.

Instead, Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham gets the nod in midfield – despite scoring just four and assisting three – alongside Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka.

After the inevitable outrage on social media, Burnley FC Writer Matt Scrafton has decided to put together his alternative team of the season.

Here’s the team in full:

Kept 29 of Burnley's 30 clean sheets as Scott Parker's side matched the all-time English league records for shutouts in a single season. A no-brainer.

1. GK - James Trafford (Burnley)

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Bogle has been the standout right-back of the season, although Sunderland' Trai Hume and Connor Roberts, of Burnley, have also performed superbly.

2. RB - Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
A major part of a Burnley defence that has shattered all records this season. It's been some transformation for the youngster, who was well down the pecking order at the start of the season.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley)

Photo: Harry Murphy

Photo Sales
This one doesn't even require an explanation. Simply too good for this level.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve (Burnley)

Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
