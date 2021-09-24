The Clarets head into the game in desperate need of a win, with their sluggish start to the season leaving them in danger of getting sucked into a relegation zone battle later on in the campaign if they fail to start getting points on the table.

When the two team last faced each other, back in March, Burnley held their opponents to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, with Matej Vydra grabbing an early goal for his side, before Kelechi Iheanacho levelled things up thirty minutes later.

.Writing his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, pundit Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict Burnley's big game against the Foxes, and opted for a 2-1 win for Brendan Rodgers' side.

'A tough game' - Mark Lawrenson reveals Burnley score prediction ahead of Leicester City clash

Explaining his decision, the veteran broadcaster wrote: “Leicester can argue they have been hard done by for different reasons in each of their three league defeats so far, but they have to put all of that behind them.

“This is a tough game, despite Burnley's slow start. The Foxes have had to come from a goal down to beat them in the Clarets' past two visits to King Power Stadium, and they are going to have to work hard to get their season back on track.”

The 64-year-old's opponent for the week, drum and bass DJ Friction, picked a 2-0 win for Leicester.