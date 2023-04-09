With the gift of promotion to the Premier League already gift-wrapped, the Burnley boss is hoping that a raucous crowd will be there to celebrate when the division's top two lock horns.

The Clarets are now in pursuit of the Championship title and they can take another considerable step towards that if they're to avenge their defeat against Sheffield United.

The league leaders have lost just twice this season — which would mirror Reading's record during the 2005-06 campaign — with the second of those inflicted at Bramall Lane in November.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Burnley Manager Vincent Kompany celebrates after Burnley had sealed promotion back to the Premier League after the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Burnley at Riverside Stadium on April 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Burnley twice led courtesy of a Jack Robinson own goal and Manuel Benson's finish on the stroke of half-time, but the Blades were much sharper after the break and ran out 5-2 winners in the Steel City.

"They don't need to do anything for my birthday," said Kompany. "I can imagine a few people will force me [to celebrate] but I'm not going to be definite in my answer because my main concern is to finish strongly irrespective of any results or outcome.

"I would love it to be electric. There's so much in this game for us; it's not just that we're playing against the second best team in the league, it's a game we have to approach with a sentiment of revenge.

"Having played against Sheffield over there we know how strong they are, they're a very good team and we'll need the fans to be the extra man."

The Manchester City legend is looking forward to returning to familiar surroundings in the top flight next season.

The ex-Belgium centre back made 265 appearances for City in the EPL, scoring 18 goals, and landing four titles.

But he'd love nothing more than to return home as a champion having secured his first piece of silverware as a coach.

“I think we’ll have time to reflect on it [this season] in the next few weeks, but I’ve said it before and I’ve been open about it, we’d be lying if we said this is what we hoped for," he said.

"It just happened, but we don’t take anything for granted, we’re not over the line yet and I think we have to finish the season the way we’ve been this season.

"That for me is the priority now and to go into the summer with a feeling that we are ready for whatever the next challenge is. But we’ll get some time to look back at it in the next few weeks I hope.”

Kompany added: "It [the Premier League] is familiar, it's a place I know, and I can only say that the Championship has been a fantastic experience. This was new to me. The Premier League is something I've operated in for most of my career.