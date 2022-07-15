'A couple of clubs in for Maxwel Cornet' - Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

The Ivory Coast international – the Clarets’ top-scorer with nine goals last season – was missing from the squad on duty at Montgomery Waters Meadow, with Everton

believed to be keen on a deal for the versatile wide man.

The 25-year-old, signed last summer from Lyon for a fee in the region of £12.5m, has a release clause of £17.5m, and it would come as no surprise to see Premier League interest in the player.

Burnley's Ivorian defender Maxwel Cornet warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 22, 2022.

But, asked about Cornet’s future tonight, Kompany said: “I don't know close it is

"It is no secret there is a couple of clubs in for him, and a couple of clubs have made good offers.

"We have to prepare probably for a period after him, and that is what we are doing.

“I am not saying Maxwel has gone, he has offers.”