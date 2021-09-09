7 players that Burnley could target whose contracts are expiring next summer

Burnley enjoyed an exciting summer window which saw them sign Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet, while Connor Roberst joined the Premier League outfit on deadline day.
The signings are a step in the right direction after a disappointing 2020/21 season that saw them battling against relegation and Sean Dyche will be hoping he can bring in some more exciting players in January and perhaps some free agents next summer.
Here are 7 players that Burnley could target whose contracts are expiring in 2022.
1. Sardar Azmoun - striker
Sardar Azmoun is an Iran international playing for Zenit Saint Petersburg. The striker has a brilliant goal record, scoring 19 in the Russian Premier League last season. The 25-year-old will be sought after, with the likes of Lyon and Roma reportedly interested.
Photo: JEFF PACHOUD
2. Andrej Kramaric - striker
Despite turning 30 in June, Kramaric's goal scoring record for Hoffenheim has been brilliant - scoring 20 goals in 28 league appearances last season. The striker struggled during his spell with Leicester City but could be a good cheap addition if he was to leave the German club.
Photo: Matthias Hangst
3. Jason Denayer
Jason Denayer has been a regular throughout his three years with Lyon, however appears to have lost his place in the starting XI recently. The defender also features heavily in the Belgium national team.
Photo: Pool
4. Sean Longstaff
Newcastle United are yet to hold talks with Sean Longstaff over a new deal and Everton have already been sniffing around this summer. The Magpies reportedly placed a £10 million price tag on his head but he is yet to leave St. James' Park as he goes into the final year of his contract.
Photo: Pool