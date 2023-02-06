42 fan-tastic images of Burnley supporters in party mood as the Clarets beat Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road

Burnley fans have clocked up some mileage following their beloved Clarets since the New Year.

Thousands of supporters have visited South Wales, the South Coast, Suffolk and Norfolk so far as they looked to get their football fix.

Vincent Kompany’s side have been imperious since the domestic calendar resumed following the World Cup in Qatar.

The Championship leaders entered the international break with a thumping win over Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire derby at Turf Moor.

And they’ve now won nine league games on the bounce after putting three past David Wagner’s Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The thousands of miles and tens of hours on the road have been more than worth it.

Were you pictured in the stand by our matchday photographer enjoying yet another away win?

1 . 1 Burnley fans watch their team in action The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Norwich City v Burnley - Saturday 4th February 2023 - Carrow Road - Norwich Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . 2 Burnley fans applaud their team at the final whistle The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Norwich City v Burnley - Saturday 4th February 2023 - Carrow Road - Norwich Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . 3 Burnley fans applaud their team at the final whistle The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Norwich City v Burnley - Saturday 4th February 2023 - Carrow Road - Norwich Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . 4 Burnley fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Norwich City v Burnley - Saturday 4th February 2023 - Carrow Road - Norwich Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales