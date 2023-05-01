38 images of Burnley fans enjoying 2-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate

Another strong following of Burnley fans hit the road for the final time this season as the champions ran out 2-1 winners against Bristol City.

Thousands had the honour of witnessing Manuel Benson’s trademark finish for the fourth game in succession as his scintillating left-footed finish — which matched those scored against Rotherham United, QPR and Blackburn Rovers — beat goalkeeper Max O’Leary all ends up.

Jay Rodriguez then scored his first goal for the Clarets since the start of November to put the Premier League bound visitors on course for a three-figure points return this season.

Burnley’s hometown hero restored the away side’s lead in the 62nd minute, just two minutes after Tommy Conway had drawn the Robins level at Ashton Gate.

Were you in attendance for Burnley’s penultimate Championship fixture of the campaign?

