35 photos of Burnley fans celebrating 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 5th Jan 2025, 07:00 GMT
Burnley fans were in party mood yesterday afternoon following their teams victory over Blackburn.

Zian Flemming scored the only goal of the game as Burnley won their fifth game in a row at Ewood Park and 11th without defeat to the old rivals.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the scenes as the Clarets faithful celebrated in style, did he spot you and your friends?

Burnley fans celebrate the 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans celebrate the 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans celebrate the 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans celebrate the 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

