35 images of Burnley fans before and during 3-0 win over arch rivals Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor

Nearly 22,000 fans were packed inside Turf Moor to see the Clarets climb back to the top of the Championship ahead of the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ashley Barnes opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half, Anass Zaroury doubled the advantage in the 74th minute before Barnes earned his man of the match tag with his second, and the home side’s third goal, in the 81st minute.

Were you pictured in and around the stadium as Vincent Kompany’s side recorded a famous victory?

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers which ended in a 3-0 victory for the Clarets.

FANS

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers which ended in a 3-0 victory for the Clarets.

FANS