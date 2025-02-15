35 images of Burnley fans arriving at Deepdale for local derby against Preston North End

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 15th Feb 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 16:34 BST
Following the 2-0 victory over Hull City at Turf Moor, the Clarets are now unbeaten in 21 league and cup games with no goals conceded in 10. Burnley fans will be hoping to continue the good form with a victory over Lancashire rivals Preston.

Did our photographer snap you arriving at Deepdale before kick off?

Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Deepdale for the FA Cup fifth round tie against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DeepdalePreston North EndHull CityTurf MoorClaretsPrestonLancashire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice