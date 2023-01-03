News you can trust since 1877
34 brilliant pictures of Burnley fans having a ball at the Swansea.com Stadium

Nearly 900 Burnley fans made the trip to South Wales for the first Championship fixture of 2023.

By Dan Black
2 hours ago

Supporters sang their hearts out as Vincent Kompany’s league leaders made it six wins on the bounce with a 2-1 triumph against Swansea City.

Chelsea loan ace Ian Maatsen netted twice for the visitors before Oliver Cooper pulled one back for Russell Martin’s men just before the half-hour.

The Clarets are now five points clear at the top of the table after Sheffield United were held by QPR at Loftus Road.

1. 1

Burnley fans during the game
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

2. 2

Burnley fans during the game
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

3. 3

Burnley fans during the game
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

4. 4

Burnley fans during the game
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

