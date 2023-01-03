34 brilliant pictures of Burnley fans having a ball at the Swansea.com Stadium

Nearly 900 Burnley fans made the trip to South Wales for the first Championship fixture of 2023.

Supporters sang their hearts out as Vincent Kompany’s league leaders made it six wins on the bounce with a 2-1 triumph against Swansea City.

Chelsea loan ace Ian Maatsen netted twice for the visitors before Oliver Cooper pulled one back for Russell Martin’s men just before the half-hour.

The Clarets are now five points clear at the top of the table after Sheffield United were held by QPR at Loftus Road.

Were you at the Swansea.com Stadium?

1 Burnley fans during the game

2 Burnley fans during the game

3 Burnley fans during the game

4 Burnley fans during the game